Niall Ennis: Shrewsbury sign Wolves striker on season loan
-
- From the section Football
League One club Shrewsbury Town have signed teenage Wolves striker Niall Ennis on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old England Under-18 international has been a regular for the Wolves under-23 side and has also been part of the first-team squad during pre-season.
Ennis is likely to make his first Shrewsbury appearance in a pre-season friendly against Burton on Saturday.
The Shrews have so far signed ten players during the close season.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.