Tendayi Darikwa: Nottingham Forest pay undisclosed fee for Burnley player
-
- From the section Football
Nottingham Forest have signed versatile Tendayi Darikwa from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.
The Nottingham-born 25-year-old, who can fill a variety of positions on the right flank, has agreed a four-year deal at the City Ground.
He joined the Clarets from Chesterfield for £550,000 in July 2015 and made 29 appearances, five of them last season.
Forest start the new Championship campaign with a home game against promoted Millwall on Friday, 4 August.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.