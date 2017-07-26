Tendayi Darikwa: Nottingham Forest pay undisclosed fee for Burnley player

Tendayi Darikwa's only goal for Burnley was scored against Reading in September 2015

Nottingham Forest have signed versatile Tendayi Darikwa from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

The Nottingham-born 25-year-old, who can fill a variety of positions on the right flank, has agreed a four-year deal at the City Ground.

He joined the Clarets from Chesterfield for £550,000 in July 2015 and made 29 appearances, five of them last season.

Forest start the new Championship campaign with a home game against promoted Millwall on Friday, 4 August.

