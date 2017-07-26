BBC Sport - First Choice Soccer hold Club America in Super Cup NI Premier match

First Choice Soccer hold Club America in Super Cup NI

First Choice Soccer hold Club America to a 2-2 draw in the Super Cup NI Premier Section match at Limavady.

The US-based First Choice Soccer squad is largely made up of Northern Ireland-born players who missed out on selection for the county squads at the tournament.

Andy Gordon put First Choice ahead and while the Mexicans fought back to lead 2-1, substitute Kyle Toan netted a late equaliser.

Top videos

Video

First Choice Soccer hold Club America in Super Cup NI

Video

Peaty storms to 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Barkley wants new challenge - Koeman

Video

USA break relay world record to win world gold

Video

Mourinho: Clubs 'creating out-of-control market'

Video

I haven't flown in 20 years but it's worth it - Adam Peaty's nan

Video

Peaty breaks world record twice in one day

Video

Rudolph and Miller inspire Glamorgan win

Video

Hitchcox grabs 'gravity-defying' try

Video

What does it take to be a BMX racer?

Video

Man Utd youngsters too good for County Fermanagh

Video

Peaty is swimming's poster boy - Adlington

Audio

Our TMS

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired