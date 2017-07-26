BBC Sport - First Choice Soccer hold Club America in Super Cup NI Premier match
First Choice Soccer hold Club America in Super Cup NI
First Choice Soccer hold Club America to a 2-2 draw in the Super Cup NI Premier Section match at Limavady.
The US-based First Choice Soccer squad is largely made up of Northern Ireland-born players who missed out on selection for the county squads at the tournament.
Andy Gordon put First Choice ahead and while the Mexicans fought back to lead 2-1, substitute Kyle Toan netted a late equaliser.
