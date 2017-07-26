Match ends, Switzerland Women 1, France 1.
Switzerland Women 1-1 France Women
France survived a scare to reach the Women's Euro 2017 quarter-finals as they came from behind with 10 players to draw 1-1 and knock out Switzerland.
With Austria beating Iceland to top Group C, runners-up France will face the winners of Group D - likely to be England - in the last eight.
After France full-back Eve Perisset was sent off, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic's fine header put Switzerland ahead.
But Camille Abily's late free-kick saved France from a shock elimination.
Line-ups
Switzerland Women
- 1Thalmann
- 9Crnogorcevic
- 14Kiwic
- 13Wälti
- 5Maritz
- 19AigbogunSubstituted forTerchounat 79'minutes
- 8ZehnderSubstituted forReutelerat 80'minutes
- 22BernauerBooked at 66mins
- 7MoserSubstituted forCalligarisat 65'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 11DickenmannBooked at 72mins
- 10Bachmann
Substitutes
- 2Brunner
- 3Terchoun
- 4Rinast
- 6Reuteler
- 12Michel
- 15Abbé
- 16Humm
- 17Betschart
- 18Calligaris
- 20Mauron
- 21Friedli
- 23Bürki
France Women
- 16Bouhaddi
- 2PerissetBooked at 17mins
- 19Mbock Bathy
- 3RenardBooked at 14mins
- 22Karchaoui
- 23Geyoro
- 6HenryBooked at 42mins
- 20DianiSubstituted forHouaraat 83'minutes
- 10AbilySubstituted forThineyat 88'minutes
- 11LavogezSubstituted forDelieat 71'minutes
- 9Le Sommer
Substitutes
- 1Philippe
- 4Georges
- 5Toletti
- 7Le Bihan
- 8Houara
- 12Thomis
- 13Catala
- 14Tounkara
- 15Bussaglia
- 17Thiney
- 18Delie
- 21Gerard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Switzerland Women 1, France 1.
Attempt saved. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Marie-Laure Delie (France).
Noelle Maritz (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Switzerland Women. Ramona Bachmann tries a through ball, but Rahel Kiwic is caught offside.
Foul by Amandine Henry (France).
Viola Calligaris (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gaëtane Thiney (France).
Noelle Maritz (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Gaëtane Thiney replaces Camille Abily.
Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.
Marie-Laure Delie (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Meriame Terchoun (Switzerland Women).
Hand ball by Marie-Laure Delie (France).
Foul by Marie-Laure Delie (France).
Lia Wälti (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Jessica Houara replaces Kadidiatou Diani.
Attempt missed. Ana Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Geraldine Reuteler with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Switzerland Women. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland Women. Geraldine Reuteler replaces Cinzia Zehnder.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland Women. Meriame Terchoun replaces Eseosa Aigbogun.
Foul by Griedge Mbock Bathy (France).
Rahel Kiwic (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Switzerland Women 1, France 1. Camille Abily (France) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Eugénie Le Sommer (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ana Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women).
Griedge Mbock Bathy (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women).
Booking
Lara Dickenmann (Switzerland Women) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Switzerland Women. Viola Calligaris tries a through ball, but Lara Dickenmann is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Marie-Laure Delie replaces Claire Lavogez.
Foul by Amandine Henry (France).
Lia Wälti (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Claire Lavogez (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Camille Abily with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Viola Calligaris (Switzerland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Amandine Henry (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Viola Calligaris (Switzerland Women).
Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Griedge Mbock Bathy following a set piece situation.
Booking
Vanessa Bernauer (Switzerland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.