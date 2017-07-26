Switzerland Women 1-1 France Women

From the section

Eve Perisset (right) was shown a straight red card early on

France survived a scare to reach the Women's Euro 2017 quarter-finals as they came from behind with 10 players to draw 1-1 and knock out Switzerland.

With Austria beating Iceland to top Group C, runners-up France will face the winners of Group D - likely to be England - in the last eight.

After France full-back Eve Perisset was sent off, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic's fine header put Switzerland ahead.

But Camille Abily's late free-kick saved France from a shock elimination.

More to follow.