Europa League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
Apollon Limassol18:00Aberdeen
Venue: AEK Arena

Apollon Limassol v Aberdeen

Adam Rooney
Adam Rooney scored in a recent friendly with Brechin City but will not feature for Aberdeen in Cyprus

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Adam Rooney has not travelled with the Aberdeen squad for Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round second leg against Apollon Limassol.

    The striker, 29, has a thigh injury and will try to regain fitness in time for the Dons' Scottish Premiership opener against Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

    Aberdeen lead Apollon 2-1 following Thursday's first leg at Pittodrie.

    Derek McInnes' side have exited the competition at this stage in each of the last three seasons.

