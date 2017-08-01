Champions League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
Rosenborg19:45Celtic
Venue: Lerkendal Stadium

Champions League: Rosenborg v Celtic (0-0)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths
Injury-doubt Leigh Griffiths faces a fitness battle to feature against Rosenborg

    Celtic say striker Leigh Griffiths is expected to recover from a calf strain to feature in Wednesday's Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg.

    The Scot missed the goalless draw in the first leg along with fellow striker Moussa Dembele, who remains sidelined, and defender Erik Sviatchenko.

    "He is available for selection, as is Erik Sviatchenko," said assistant manager Chris Davies.

    "He is an important player for us and it's good for us going into the game."

    Midfielders Tom Rogic and Scott Sinclair were both used up front as Celtic played without a recognised striker in Glasgow.

    Griffiths would have missed that game through suspension had he been fit and was a doubt for the return through injury.

    Manager Brendan Rodgers used winger James Forrest up front in a 5-0 friendly win over Sunderland on Saturday, but Scotland team-mate Griffiths could return at Lerkendal Stadion.

    "He has obviously not been training all the time in the last few weeks, but he has had some good rehab, has worked very, very hard and he is available for us, which is a big boost," said Davies as the squad travelled to Norway.

    Celtic's Erik Sviatchenko and Leigh Griffiths in training
    Erik Sviatchenko and Leigh Griffiths trained with Celtic on Tuesday

    Asked if Griffiths was likely to play, the assistant revealed: "I think so, yes, without giving away too much whether he is going to start or not.

    "We don't want to give too much away, understandably so, but he is available with us and looking forward to the game.

    "We have a lot of players who are important in terms of scoring goals and creating chances, but Griff is an important player for us. He has been since he's been here.

    "The manager works closely with him, he has a good relationship with him and we are really pleased that he is available for selection."

    With Dedryck Boyata out with a knee injury, Norwegian teenager Kristoffer Ajer made his first start for Celtic alongside Jozo Simunovic in central defence in the first leg after Sviatchenko was forced out with a groin complaint.

    "Like Griff, he has had a rehab process and is going to be travelling with us, which is a boost," added Davies.

    "We had our last training session today and Erik and Griff took part in that, so they are coming with us and that is important."

