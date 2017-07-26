Irish Premiership: Bannsiders striker James McLaughlin out for season

James McLaughlin will have an operation after suffering the injury against Portadown

Coleraine will be without James McLaughlin next season after the forward sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury.

McLaughlin suffered the injury in an impact tackle against Portadown in a pre-season friendly.

"We are devastated for him as a club as I know what he is going through," said Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney.

Full-back Lyndon Kane is sidelined until October at the earliest after a breaking a foot bone.

Kane broke a metatarsal bone against Derry City while midfielder David Kee is ruled out until the middle of September with a knee injury.

McLaughlin, who also has a medial ligament injury, scored the winner for Coleraine in the Irish Cup semi-final against Glenavon in April.

"He knee is currently swollen, so we will wait two or three weeks before he has an operation," Kearney told the club website.

"James' aim will be to be ready for next pre-season."