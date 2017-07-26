Viv Solomon-Otabor: Blackpool sign winger on loan from Birmingham City

Viv Solomon-Otabor made four appearances on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season

Blackpool have signed winger Viv Solomon-Otabor on loan from Championship side Birmingham City until January 2018.

The 21-year-old has made 30 appearances for the Blues since making his debut in 2015 and spent time on loan with Bolton Wanderers during the 2016-17 season.

"He was keen to come and has fantastic pace and the ability to play across the frontline," said boss Gary Bowyer.

"He further strengthens the options we have available in forward areas."

