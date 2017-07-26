Ondrej Mazuch: Hull City sign Sparta Prague defender for undisclosed fee
- From the section Football
Hull City have signed Sparta Prague defender Ondrej Mazuch for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
The 28-year-old Czech Republic international has three caps and had been on trial with the Tigers.
He could make his competitive debut against Aston Villa on Saturday, 5 August.
"Of course I am very happy to sign the contract with Hull because it has always been my dream to play in England," he told the club website.
The centre-back has been with Hull during their pre-season training camp in Portugal and played in their 1-0 friendly win over Benfica.
