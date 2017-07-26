Ondrej Mazuch: Hull City sign Sparta Prague defender for undisclosed fee

Ondrej Mazuch played in the Europa League for Sparta Prague last season

Hull City have signed Sparta Prague defender Ondrej Mazuch for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old Czech Republic international has three caps and had been on trial with the Tigers.

He could make his competitive debut against Aston Villa on Saturday, 5 August.

"Of course I am very happy to sign the contract with Hull because it has always been my dream to play in England," he told the club website.

The centre-back has been with Hull during their pre-season training camp in Portugal and played in their 1-0 friendly win over Benfica.

