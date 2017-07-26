Dom Dwyer: England-born striker joins Orlando City in record-breaking MLS deal

Dwyer scored on his USA debut against Ghana in July

England-born striker Dom Dwyer, who was released by Norwich City as a schoolboy, has joined Orlando City in a record-breaking Major League Soccer deal.

Dwyer, 26, has been traded to Orlando by Sporting Kansas City in a deal that could reach $1.6m (£1.2m).

Major League Soccer operates under a structure in which player contracts are owned by the league.

"Dom is a fantastic player," Orlando City chief executive Alex Leitao said.

The MLS sets a basic amount of allocation money for each club each year, in addition to the clubs' own salary budget, but additional funds can be given, depending on a number of factors.

These include failure to qualify for the MLS play-offs, the transfer of a club's player to another club outside MLS, and qualification for the Concacaf Champions League, among others.

Dwyer, who played non-league football for Staines Town and King's Lynn before moving to the United States in 2009, was traded for $400,000 (£306,000) in general allocation money, $500,000 (£383,000) in targeted allocation money, and $700,000 (£536,000) in future allocation money based on performance.

That combined total tops the previous MLS record set in January when Orlando traded Kevin Molino to Minnesota United for $450,000 (£344,000) in general allocation money and $200,000 (£153,000) in targeted allocation money.

The general allocation money can be used at any time to sign new players and pay for their wages, while the targeted allocation money works the same way, but must be used within four MLS transfer windows.

Dwyer, who was born in Cuckfield, Sussex, became a US citizen in March.

He scored 19 minutes into his international debut for the USA in a 2-1 friendly win over Ghana in Connecticut on 1 July.