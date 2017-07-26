Shaquille Coulthirst: Barnet sign striker after Peterborough United release

From the section

Shaquille Coulthirst scored nine goals in 42 appearances last season

League Two side Barnet have signed striker Shaquille Coulthirst following his release by Peterborough United on a undisclosed-length contract.

Coulthirst was allowed to leave the ABAX Stadium by mutual consent, having been on the transfer list.

The 22-year-old joined Posh in January 2016 from Tottenham, but ended last season on loan at Mansfield, scoring five goals in 20 League Two games.

He made 35 League One appearances for Peterborough, scoring four times.

