Nathan Tyson: Wycombe re-sign former Kilmarnock and Nottingham Forest striker

Nathan Tyson left Wycombe for Nottingham Forest for £675,000 in January 2006

Wycombe Wanderers have re-signed forward Nathan Tyson on a one-year contract following a pre-season trial.

The 35-year-old scored 44 times in two years in his first spell with Wycombe after joining from Reading in 2004.

The former Nottingham Forest and Doncaster Rovers striker made 18 appearances for Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock last season.

His return to Adams Park is subject to international clearance because Tyson's last club was outside England.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website: "He's had a fantastic career, playing most of his football at a higher level, and has still got plenty to offer in terms of his pace, his finishing ability and his clever forward play."

