Sean McConville: Accrington Stanley midfielder signs contract until 2019

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Sean McConville's stunner for Accrington Stanley voted goal of third round

Sean McConville has signed a contract extension which will keep him with League Two club Accrington until 2019.

The 29-year-old, who joined Stanley from Chester in June 2015, scored six goals and made 17 assists last season.

The former Stockport and Barrow midfielder is in his second spell for Accrington after initially playing 89 times from February 2009 to June 2011.

He has played more than 180 times for the club, with his extension including the option for a further year.

McConville scored a stunning curling shot in Accrington's FA Cup third-round win against Luton Town in January, which was voted the best goal of the round by a BBC Sport audience.