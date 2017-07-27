Brett Pitman: Portsmouth's new club captain reveals tips from Eddie Howe

Brett Pitman spent two seasons at Ipswich after helping Bournemouth to the Championship title in 2015

New Portsmouth club captain Brett Pitman revealed his former manager Eddie Howe helped prepare him for what to expect from a move to Fratton Park.

Pitman, 29, joined the League One club from Ipswich earlier this month.

Bournemouth boss and former Portsmouth player Howe spoke to ex-Cherries striker Pitman, who has agreed a three-year contract with Pompey.

"His experience and knowledge of the fan base and what it means to play for Portsmouth were great," said Pitman.

"It wasn't anything I didn't already know, but to hear it from someone who's experienced it made a big impact."

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett wasted little time in deciding to hand Pitman the captain's armband.

"The day after I arrived he told me," Pitman told BBC South Today. "It's a great honour."

The Jersey-born player left Ipswich after two seasons at Portman Road and was excited to drop down a division and return to the south coast.

"We've sold 14,500 season tickets and, for a League One club, that's huge," he said. "I'm looking forward to the new challenge of being captain.

"It's only something I've done once or twice towards the end of games, but never from the start."