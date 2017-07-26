Eastleigh: Stoke City centre-back Harvey Read joins National League club
Eastleigh have signed teenage defender Harvey Read from Stoke City.
The 18-year-old centre-back, who began his career with Southampton, joins the National League Spitfires, after being on trial during pre-season.
"I like the look of what I see," boss Richard Hill said. "I'm delighted to sign someone of his talent. especially with a number of league clubs looking to acquire his services."
Read represented Stoke's under-18 side in the Premier League competition.
