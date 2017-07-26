Rangers' Martyn Waghorn out to prove he is not a fringe player at Ibrox

Martyn Waghorn started in the 1-0 first-leg win over Progres Niederkorn

Martyn Waghorn is determined to prove he has not been relegated to Rangers' fringes in his side's two remaining friendlies ahead of the league season.

Manager Pedro Caixinha signed two forwards - Eduardo Herrera and Alfredo Morelos - this summer.

And Waghorn was left on the bench for the weekend draw with Marseille.

"Not only for myself, but for other players maybe on the fringes, it's a chance for everyone to impress," he said of the forthcoming games.

Rangers were left having to organise friendlies ahead of the Scottish Premiership opener against Motherwell on 6 August after a surprise defeat by Progres Niederkorn in their opening Europa League qualifier.

They face Watford behind closed doors on Wednesday then take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Sunday.

"These games are important for everyone," said 27-year-old Waghorn, who has a year left of his contract to run.

Strikers Alfredo Morelos and Eduardo Herrera are among Rangers' summer signings

"We have brought in two strikers and brought in competition right throughout the squad.

"We have games coming up and, when you get your time, you are going to have to utilise it and try to do as best as you can to force your way into the squad.

"For me, it's going to be a big season - I want to do as well as I can for this club and I have a lot to prove."

Waghorn scored 28 goals in his first season at Ibrox after joining from Wigan Athletic in 2015.

However, veteran Kenny Miller was regularly preferred to the Englishman by Caixinha after the Portuguese replaced Mark Warburton in March.

Caixinha is looking to improve on a third-place finish that left him disappointed at the end of Rangers' first season back in the top flight.

"I feel like it is going to be a successful season for the team and I want to be a part of that," added Waghorn.