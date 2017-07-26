Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee, Chelsea, Rosenborg, Apollon Limassol, Scottish Rugby

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Australia midfielder Tom Rogic is poised to deputise up front for Celtic in their Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg because of Leigh Griffiths' suspension and the possible absence of injury doubt Moussa Dembele.(The Scotsman)

Kristoffer Ajer, the versatile 19-year-old who was on loan at Kilmarnock last season, is on standby for a surprise Champions League start for Celtic to shackle Rosenborg striker Nicklas Bendtner because central defender Erik Sviatchenko is a major injury doubt. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted he could not stand in the way of Emilio Izaguirre joining Al-Fayha after the Honduran was offered a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia but says he is not looking for a replacement left-back because of the progress of academy graduates Tony Ralston and Calvin Miller.(Scottish Sun)

Dundee forward Craig Wighton, the Scotland Under-21 international, has has suffered a cruciate ligament injury and will have an operation on his knee that could have already ended his season. (The Courier)

Iceland defender Kari Arnason, who has returned to Aberdeen, has warned Dons supporters not to underestimate Apollon Limassol in Thursday's Europa League qualifier as he found out how good they are in opposition while playing for his previous club, Omonia Nicosia.(Press and Journal)

Apollon Limassol director Fanourios Constantinou claims Aberdeen are favourites to progress in the Europa League because the Scottish Premiership is far superior to the top flight in Cyprus. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has admitted that it is hard to tell just how good Apollon Limassol are because the Cypriots strolled to a 5-1 aggregate win over Zaria of Moldova in the previous round.(Scottish Sun)

Karamoko Dembele, the 14-year-old Celtic midfielder, came off the bench to be involved in four goals as Scotland thumped Qatar 7-0 in the Under-16 International Tournament. (The Scotsman)

Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert, who turned 19 last Thursday, could be in line for her first Euro 2017 start against Spain in Deventer on Thursday after coming off the bench to score in the 2-1 defeat by Portugal.(The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

The first players in an innovative exchange agreement signed in May by Scottish Rugby and French fourth tier club Stade Nicois have been revealed, with 31-year-old Peter Murchie, the former Scotland full-back released by Glasgow Warriors, being the best known.

However, Scottish Rugby has refuted claims made on a French website that the scheme could lead to full ownership of the Nice-based club by a Scottish consortium, backed by the governing body, before the start of the season.(The Scotsman)

Andy Murray has stepped up his rehabilitation from a hip injury to boost his chances of playing in the US Open, but Novak Djokovic is a major doubt. (Daily Telegraph)