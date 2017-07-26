Ivan Perisic: Inter Milan will consider offers for winger

Ivan Perisic has scored 18 Serie A goals in two seasons in Italy

Inter Milan will consider offers for winger Ivan Perisic that are "difficult to reject", says boss Luciano Spalletti.

The Croatian winger has been linked with a £48m move to Manchester United.

Spalletti says Inter want to keep Perisic, 28, but would reluctantly sell the former Wolfsburg player to free up funds to strengthen his squad.

"He's an important player in the team and we're counting on him to start the new season," added the ex-Roma boss.

Spalletti, appointed Inter boss in June, added: "Sure, there were rumours, but the status quo is that we want to keep Perisic.

"Having said that, if someone comes in with a very difficult offer to reject, then we'll consider that.

"But, of course, we'll need to find a valid alternative for Perisic as well."

United representatives have visited Milan in an effort to negotiate a deal.

Perisic has scored 18 goals in 70 Serie A games since joining from German side Wolfsburg for reported £14.5m in August 2015.