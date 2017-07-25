BBC Sport - Man Utd youngsters too good for County Fermanagh

Man Utd youngsters too good for County Fermanagh

Manchester United's Under-15 team beat a spirited County Fermanagh side 4-2 in the Junior Section of the Super Cup NI.

United manager Neil Ryan said the performance was better than Monday’s 3-0 win over Colina.

The annual international youth tournament, staged in Northern Ireland, runs from 24-28 July

