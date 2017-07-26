Craig Noone: Cardiff City wing needs move, says Neil Warnock

Winger Craig Noone has scored 19 goals for Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says winger Craig Noone "needs a move" from the club.

Noone, 29, has made 170 appearances for the Bluebirds since joining from Brighton for £1m in 2012 but has recently struggled for a place.

Other clubs have already shown interest in the player, whose contract expires in 2018.

"Agents are talking to people etc but nothing has come up which has whetted our appetite," Warnock said.

"I think we're in a rush with that really, I think people like Craig Noone at the end of August is when others might have a look.

"I think he needs a move and I think he'll do well for the team he goes to, but I'm not in a rush. He doesn't cause me any problems, he's a good lad."

Noone, Declan John and Stuart O'Keefe are all set to play for the club's under-23 side at Hereford on Wednesday .

Cardiff slipped to their first pre-season defeat of the summer against Shrewsbury on Tuesday evening, a 2-1 reverse which Warnock claimed did not concern him.

Afterwards he reaffirmed that striker Kenneth Zohore is not for sale.

Earlier in the month Warnock claimed the Denmark international would not leave the club this summer "unless I have a heart attack and another manager takes over".

He added: "I expect 20 goals from Kenneth this season."

Cardiff's next friendly match is against Livingstone Athletic on Friday, 28 July.