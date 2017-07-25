Livingston make progress with comfortable win over Stranraer

Livingston striker Nikolay Todorov scored his first goal of the season in the victory over Stranraer

Livingston reached the Scottish League Cup knockout stages after a 4-2 win over Stranraer saw them top Group H.

The visitors had to come from behind to earn the victory, after Morgyn Neill opened the scoring in fifth minute.

Livingston were aided by Scott Robertson scoring an own goal to equalise, and they then took the lead through Dale Carrick.

Scott Agnew levelled the scores again, only for Nikolay Todorov and Scott Robinson to secure the win.

The three points leaves Livingston four points clear of Partick Thistle, who have one game left to play.

Partick Thistle won the other Group H fixture, earning a 2-1 victory away to Airdrieonians. Kris Doolan and Blair Spittal put the visitors in front, with Dean Cairns pulling back a consolation goal for the League One side.

The Premiership side are guaranteed to finish runners-up, though, because they are four points clear of Airdrie ahead of the last round of games this weekend.

In Group G, Albion Rovers and Hamilton remain level on six points at the top following a 4-4 draw at Cliftonhill.

Alan Trouten was the leading figure for the home side, scoring a hat-trick that included the game's opening goal and two equalisers.

Premiership side Hamilton thought they had done enough to win the game thanks to goals from Massimo Donati, a Shaun Want double and a Rakish Bingham penalty, but Rovers equalised in time added on through Ross Davidson.

And the home side added the bonus point to their night's work after winning the penalty shoot out 4-2.

In the group's other match, East Kilbride defeated Stenhousemuir 2-1, to leave the latter side bottom. Sean Winter scored the two goals, either side of a Jamie Longworth effort, to secure the win.