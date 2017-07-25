Phil Bardsley: Burnley sign former Man Utd defender from Stoke City

Bardsley had been with Stoke since 2014, making 63 appearances for the club

Burnley have signed defender Phil Bardsley from Premier League rivals Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old former Scotland international has signed a two-year contract at Turf Moor.

Former Manchester United and Sunderland right-back Bardsley, who spent a month on loan at Burnley in 2006, is the club's fourth signing of the summer.

"There's still fire in the belly to achieve things in football and what a great chance," he said.

"Coming back here and playing again at Turf Moor is going to be a great challenge and one I'm looking forward to."

Prior to signing Bardsley, Burnley had recruited forward Jon Walters, also from Stoke, midfielder Jack Cork from Swansea and defender Charlie Taylor from Leeds.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.