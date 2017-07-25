John Lundstram: Sheffield United sign Oxford United captain

From the section

John Lundstram joined Oxford United from Everton in 2015

Sheffield United have signed Oxford United captain John Lundstram for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Us from Everton in 2015, has signed a three-year contract with last season's League One champions

Liverpool-born Lundstram played more than 100 games for Oxford, including 57 appearances last season.

He has also spent time on loan with Doncaster, Yeovil, Leyton Orient, Blackpool, and Scunthorpe.

