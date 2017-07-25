BBC Sport - Mexican team Club America secure Premier win over Antrim

Mexican team secure Premier win over Antrim

Club America beat County Antrim 1-0 in the Premier Section of the Super Cup youth tournament in Northern Ireland.

Betanos Padilla headed the goal for the Mexican team in the second half at the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney.

