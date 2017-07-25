BBC Sport - Mexican team Club America secure Premier win over Antrim
Mexican team secure Premier win over Antrim
- From the section Football
Club America beat County Antrim 1-0 in the Premier Section of the Super Cup youth tournament in Northern Ireland.
Betanos Padilla headed the goal for the Mexican team in the second half at the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney.
