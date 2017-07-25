BBC Sport - McKee heads Antrim to victory over Down
McKee heads Antrim to victory over Down
- From the section Football
County Antrim maintain their unbeaten start to the Junior Section of the Super Cup NI with a 1-0 win over County Down at the Ballymena Showgrounds.
Christopher McKee scored the goal, heading Leighton Jameson’s cross past Down goalkeeper Ryan Dazell.
Antrim secured an impressive 1-1 draw with Southampton in their first game.
