McKee heads Antrim to victory over Down

County Antrim maintain their unbeaten start to the Junior Section of the Super Cup NI with a 1-0 win over County Down at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Christopher McKee scored the goal, heading Leighton Jameson’s cross past Down goalkeeper Ryan Dazell.

Antrim secured an impressive 1-1 draw with Southampton in their first game.

