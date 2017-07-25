BBC Sport - Newcastle score nine against Beijing team in Super Cup NI
Newcastle score nine against Beijing opponents
- From the section Football
Newcastle United chalk up a 9-0 victory over Beijing Morning Star on the second day of the Super Cup NI youth tournament.
Jack Robson and Adam Wilson scored three each with the other goals coming from Deese Kasinga Madia, Matthew Longstaff and Keiren Aplin.
