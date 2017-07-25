BBC Sport - Newcastle score nine against Beijing team in Super Cup NI

Newcastle score nine against Beijing opponents

Newcastle United chalk up a 9-0 victory over Beijing Morning Star on the second day of the Super Cup NI youth tournament.

Jack Robson and Adam Wilson scored three each with the other goals coming from Deese Kasinga Madia, Matthew Longstaff and Keiren Aplin.

Top videos

Video

Newcastle score nine against Beijing opponents

Video

Peaty breaks world record twice in one day

Video

Mourinho: Clubs 'creating out-of-control market'

Video

Hitchcox grabs 'gravity-defying' try

Video

What do you do when you've won everything?

Video

Sixty years of TMS: The funniest moments

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Masse breaks 100m backstroke world record

Video

Stokes praises 'incredible' World Cup win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

An ode to Test Match Special

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Shrubsole's childhood dream came true

Video

Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold

Video

Proud pulls off shock 50m butterfly win

Video

World Cup triumph 'can't be a one-off'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired