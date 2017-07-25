League Cup Groups C& D: Hibs hammer Arbroath, Raith collect three points

Murray completed his hat-trick with a well-taken volley

Simon Murray scored a hat-trick as Hibernian eased to a 6-1 home win over Arbroath in the League Cup.

Teenager defender Ryan Porteous scored with two headers and John McGinn added the pick of the bunch with a lovely curling shot.

Steven Doris had briefly levelled a match completely dominated by the Easter Road side.

Hibs sit second behind Ross County in Group D and will guarantee progress with a win at Alloa on Saturday.

If the Staggies win at Arbroath and Hibs do the same, Neil Lennon's side will have to settle for non-seeded status as one of the four best runners-up.

Murray broke the deadlock when he headed a fine David Gray delivery beyond Ricky Gomes.

A glorious chance for Hibs to double their advantage was spurned when Danny Swanson ballooned a terrible penalty over the crossbar after Porteous had been hauled down.

Hibs wasted more good opportunities before the visitors levelled, with Doris coolly slotting beyond Ross Laidlaw.

But the hosts regained the lead before half time as 18-year-old Porteous headed in his first goal for the club from a McGinn cross.

Two goals goals in quick succession ended the game as a contest after the interval. Murray tapped home from point-blank range following a fine run and cross by Martin Boyle, before a wonderful finish by McGinn.

Porteous converted another strong header with two minutes remaining and there was still time for Murray to slam in a back-post volley.

Montrose picked up their first win of the tournament with a 2-1 home win over Alloa, who drop to the foot of the table.

Kerr Hay and Paul Watson were on target for the hosts before Iain Flannigan pulled one back for the Wasps.

In Group C, Raith Rovers were emphatic 6-1 winners at Buckie Thistle.

Lewis Vaughan and Liam Buchanan both grabbed doubles for the Kirkcaldy side, with Greig Spence and Ross Matthews also on target.

John McLeod had levelled for the Highland League champions but Rovers eased to their first victory in the tournament.