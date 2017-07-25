Norwich City full-back Louis Ramsay joins Woking on season-long loan
Woking have signed right-back Louis Ramsay on a season-long loan from Championship club Norwich City.
The 19-year-old came through the Canaries academy and signed his first professional contract last summer.
He has yet to make a first-team appearance for Norwich, but was an unused substitute for their FA Cup tie against Southampton in January.
Woking start the new National League season on 5 August with a home game against Gateshead.
