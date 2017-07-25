BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Man Utd manager says some clubs paying 'too much' for players
Clubs 'creating out-of-control' market
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says some clubs are paying "too much" to sign players and are creating a "very strange and out-of-control" transfer market.
Read more: We can challenge for title - Mourinho
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired