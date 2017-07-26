Mike Williamson: Oxford United sign defender on one-year contract

Mike Williamson was released by Wolves in May following an injury-disrupted season

Oxford United have signed former Newcastle United and Wolves defender Mike Williamson on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old was released by Wolves in May having made just six appearances last season in an injury-hit year.

His signing follows a brief trial period with The U's on their pre-season trip to Portugal earlier this month.

"It's an exciting place to be, a good club heading in the right direction," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "I want to play games and contribute."

