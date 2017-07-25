Abdelhak Nouri: Ajax player out of intensive care & breathing unaided after collapse

Abdelhak Nouri
Abdelhak Nouri (right) played 15 league and cup games for Ajax last season

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has come out of intensive care nearly three weeks after he collapsed during a pre-season friendly, leaving him with "serious and permanent brain damage".

Nouri is no longer in an induced coma and is breathing unaided, his club said in a statement on behalf of his family.

It added the 20-year-old's overall situation was unchanged - stable, but with severe and lasting brain damage.

Nouri had "cardiac arrhythmias" during the game with Werder Bremen on 8 July.

An earlier club statement said there was no prospect of Nouri recovering from the brain damage, which was "probably" caused by a lack of oxygen supply.

Nouri played 15 league and cup games for Ajax in 2016-17, scoring one goal in a Dutch Cup tie.

