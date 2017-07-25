Alvaro Morata gets assist on debut as Chelsea lose to Bayern Munich

Morata scored 20 goals last season after rejoining Real from Italian champions Juventus.

Alvaro Morata marked his first appearance for Chelsea with an assist as the Blues lost 3-2 to Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly in Singapore.

The Spain forward, who joined in a club record £60m deal from Real Madrid last week, came on in the second half.

With Chelsea 3-1 down, Alonso flicked on a Cesc Fabregas corner for Michy Batshuayi to poke in.

A Rafinha goal and a Thomas Muller brace had put Bayern in command before Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea.