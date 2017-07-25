Simon Lefebvre: Forest Green goalkeeper departs as three more are told they can leave

Simon Lefebvre was on the books of Bordeaux before joining Forest Green

Goalkeeper Simon Lefebvre has left Forest Green Rovers after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 20-year-old Frenchman joined the club in July 2016 on a two-year deal, but did not play for the first team.

He spent a period of the 2016-17 season on loan at National League North club Bishop's Stortford.

Meanwhile, midfielder Rob Sinclair, who has made more than 100 appearances for the club, is among three other players who have been told they can leave.

Frenchman Fabien Robert and striker Rhys Murphy have also not been given squad numbers and will train with Forest Green's academy while they look for new clubs.