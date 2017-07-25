Moussa Dembele should stay at Celtic and improve, says captain Scott Brown

Moussa Dembele is attracting interest from a number of clubs around Europe

Captain Scott Brown says Moussa Dembele can improve at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers amid reports the striker could be on his way out of the club.

Reports suggest French club Marseille want the 21-year-old and are willing to pay a fee of about £20m.

"I'm sure the gaffer wants everyone to stay and this squad is only going to get better," Brown said ahead of facing Rosenborg at Celtic Park on Tuesday.

"We've got a great boss and, if Moussa stays, he'll definitely improve."

Dembele scored 32 goals in 39 games for Celtic in his first season after arriving from Fulham for a compensation fee of £500,000.

And, as Celtic prepare for the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie against the Norwegian champions, Brown said the Frenchman was vital to their attempt to reach the group stage.

"Moussa is huge for us," said the Scotland midfielder. "He showed his qualities in Europe against Man City last year, but it's not just his goals, it's his work-rate as well."

More to follow.