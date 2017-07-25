BBC Sport - Emilio Izaguirre goes close to hat-trick for Celtic

Izaguirre so close to hat-traick

Emilio Izaguirre has left Celtic for Al-Fayha, but here's one of the Honduras left-back's most memorable moments with the Scottish champions.

He came close to scoring a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Dundee 20 September 2015.

