BBC Sport - Carolyn Radford: Mansfield Town CEO's musical bid to win a seat on the FA Council

Mansfield Town CEO Carolyn Radford has taken a quirky approach to her bid to represent the Football League on the FA Council.

The qualified lawyer put together a John F Kennedy-inspired campaign video to go with her bid to win a seat.

Radford, 35, has been the CEO of League Two Mansfield since 2011 and is married to club chairman John.

There are five applicants for the two places available on the council.

