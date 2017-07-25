BBC Sport - Carolyn Radford: Mansfield Town CEO's musical bid to win a seat on the FA Council
Mansfield's Radford puts FA bid to music
Mansfield Town CEO Carolyn Radford has taken a quirky approach to her bid to represent the Football League on the FA Council.
The qualified lawyer put together a John F Kennedy-inspired campaign video to go with her bid to win a seat.
Radford, 35, has been the CEO of League Two Mansfield since 2011 and is married to club chairman John.
There are five applicants for the two places available on the council.
