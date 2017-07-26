Bournemouth's Lewis Grabban & Blackburn's Jason Steele join Sunderland

Lewis Grabban played for Reading in last season's Championship play-off final

Sunderland have signed striker Lewis Grabban on a season-long loan from Premier League club Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Jason Steele for an undisclosed fee.

Grabban, 29, scored three goals in 19 games while on loan at Championship play-off finalists Reading last season.

Steele, 26, has signed a four-year contract with the Championship side.

Grabban said the chance to play under Black Cats boss Simon Grayson had helped convince him to move.

"The size of the club and its history attracted me, as well the manager. It's a good opportunity for me," he told the Championship club's website.

"He told me what he wanted and what his ambitions were, and that's why I'm here."

Cherries boss Eddie Howe said Grabban would be able to leave "for the right offer" and has not been given a squad number at the club.

