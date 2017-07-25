Steven Taylor: Peterborough United sign former Newcastle and Ipswich centre-back

Steven Taylor helped Ipswich keep clean sheets against Aston Villa and Wigan in his three games

League One Peterborough United have signed former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old centre-back ended last season at Ipswich, playing three games in the Championship before injury cut short his brief spell.

Taylor made 268 appearances for the Magpies during 12 years at St James' Park and was twice called up by England without making his debut.

"It is a massive coup to get him on board," said Posh boss Grant McCann.

Doncaster Rovers had also been interested in signing Taylor, while Ipswich decided against re-signing him after they brought in Dominic Iorfa from Wolves.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.