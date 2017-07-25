Freddy Moncur: Leyton Orient re-sign midfielder on one-year deal

Freddy Moncur made his professional debut in Leyton Orient's 4-1 defeat by Stevenage in February

National League side Leyton Orient have re-signed midfielder Freddy Moncur on a one-year contract.

Moncur, 20, made nine appearances for the O's last season, but left the club following the expiry of his contract on 30 June.

"I felt that Freddy performed well here last year," director of football Martin Ling told the club website.

"I believe he goes in well to the bracket of young players that we have here who can be a good squad member."