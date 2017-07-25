Megan Finnigan: Everton Ladies defender signs first full-time professional deal

Finnigan will represent England at the Under-19s European Championships, which start in August.

Defender Megan Finnigan has signed her first full-time professional deal with Everton Ladies, a decade after first playing for the club.

Finnigan, 19, joined the Toffees at the age of nine and has since progressed to become a regular first-team player.

She helped Everton win the Women's Super League 2 Spring Series, with the club since selected to join the top flight for 2017-18.

"I can't think of a better way to mark that anniversary." Finnigan said.

"I played a lot during the Spring Series, which was great for me, but I do believe making the step up to WSL 1 will boost my performances. It will help make me the player I want to be."