Notts County: Gibraltar international Liam Walker joins League Two club

Liam Walker
Walker was part of the Lincoln Red Imps team which beat Celtic 1-0 in a Champions League qualifier in July 2015.

Notts County have signed Gibraltar international midfielder Liam Walker after he impressed in pre-season friendlies for the club.

The 29-year-old scored 15 goals last season to help Europa FC to the Gibraltar Premier Division title.

Walker scored Gibraltar's first goal in a competitive international fixture when they lost 4-1 to Greece in September 2016 and has 22 caps.

He played in Portsmouth's 2012-13 campaign making 28 appearances.

The length of Walker's contract with County has not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired