Adam Smith: Bournemouth full-back signs new four-year deal

Adam Smith
Adam Smith began his career at Tottenham - but was loaned out to seven clubs during his six-year spell at White Hart Lane

Right-back Adam Smith has signed a new four-year deal at Bournemouth.

Smith, 26, has made 113 appearances for the club since joining them on a permanent basis from Tottenham in 2014, having also spent the 2010-11 season on loan with the Cherries.

"There is nowhere else I want to be at the moment," he told the club website.

Manager Eddie Howe said: "When we first brought Adam to the club we believed he had huge potential. Adam has taken his opportunity."

