Stephen McLaughlin: Southend United midfielder agrees new three-year contract
Southend United midfielder Stephen McLaughlin has signed a new three-year deal with the League One club.
The 27-year-old joined Blues in 2015, initially on loan from Nottingham Forest, and helped them to promotion via the play-offs that season.
He made the move permanent at the start of the following campaign and has made 65 appearances for the club.
"Now I know my future I can really look forward to the next few years," the Irishman told Southend's website.