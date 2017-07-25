Stephen McLaughlin: Southend United midfielder agrees new three-year contract

Stephen McLaughlin has also played for Derry City, Bristol City and Notts County

Southend United midfielder Stephen McLaughlin has signed a new three-year deal with the League One club.

The 27-year-old joined Blues in 2015, initially on loan from Nottingham Forest, and helped them to promotion via the play-offs that season.

He made the move permanent at the start of the following campaign and has made 65 appearances for the club.

"Now I know my future I can really look forward to the next few years," the Irishman told Southend's website.