Izzy Brown: Chelsea forward joins Brighton on season-long loan

Izzy Brown has played for England Under-20s

Brighton have signed Chelsea forward Izzy Brown on a season-long loan.

Although the 20-year-old has been with the Blues since 2013, he has made only one substitute appearance.

Brown has had loan spells at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham United and Huddersfield.

He scored five goals for the Terriers last season as they earned promotion to the Premier League along with Brighton, who finished second behind champions Newcastle.

"The natural progression for Izzy, having enjoyed such a successful season in the Championship last season, was to step up to the Premier League - and we are delighted he will be doing that with us," said Brighton manager Chris Hughton.

"He is a player with great potential and will bring a different dimension to our attacking options for the season ahead, alongside our existing strikers."

