Motherwell boss 'excited' as striker George Newell becomes his 11th summer signing

George Newell made two appearances for Bolton Wanderers

Former Bolton Wanderers striker George Newell has become Motherwell's 11th summer signing, with manager Stephen Robinson "excited" at the addition.

The 20-year-old, the son of former Blackburn Rovers striker Mike, will start off as part of the Scottish Premiership club's development squad.

"Although he'll form part of that group initially, I fully expect to see him push for a spot," said Robinson.

"We are really excited with what we have seen from George already."

Newell, who has signed a one-year contract, came through the youth ranks at Everton, where his father also played, before spending two years with Bolton.

But the Englishman only made two substitute appearances for the side promoted to the Championship before spending the first half of last season with Fylde, playing 11 times for the National League outfit.

"He's played a couple of games for our under-20s and has really shone, scoring a couple of goals," Robinson told his club website.

"He's young, hungry and is one of those busy, never-say-die strikers that football fans love."

Motherwell have scored nine goals in their opening two League Cup ties and Robinson saw evidence of progress as they beat Morton 4-0, with seven of his summer signings facing the Championship side.

However, when asked whether his side were further ahead than he expected, the manager said: "Possibly, but it's going to take time.

"I'm not fooling myself, there is still a lot of work to do.

"You don't bring so many players in and have instant success, that's not going to happen, but you can see the makings of what we are trying to do."

Meanwhile, latest recruit Newell described himself as "really excited" at the move to Fir Park.

"For me, this is the next step because Motherwell presented the best opportunity for me as a player," said the striker, who was released by Bolton.

"I hope to push myself as much as I can and hopefully contest for a place in the first team."