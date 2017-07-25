Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Marseille, Dembele, Izaguirre, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Motherwell, Aberdeen, Airdrieonians

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have had talks with Marseille about a possible transfer of striker Moussa Dembele, with the Scottish champions looking for more than £20m and not willing to part with the 21-year-old until the end of the Champions League qualifiers, but the interest could lead to an auction with other suitors in England and Italy, such as Everton and AC Milan.(Daily Express)

Moussa Dembele would be open to a summer transfer to Marseille and the Ligue 1 club could secure the France Under-21 striker should they meet Celtic's £20m asking price despite interest from clubs around Europe. (Scottish Sun)

Moussa Dembele has been voted the number one choice as new striker by Marseille fans, ahead of Arsenal's Olivier Giroud and AC Milan's Carlos Bacca, as Celtic's 21-year-old Frenchman is linked with a move back to his homeland.(Daily Record)

Honduras left-back Emilio Izaguirre has described it as "a very sad day in my life" as he completed his transfer from Celtic to Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha. (Daily Record)

Rotherham United have cooled their interest in Rangers' Josh Windass after Southend United did the same with fellow midfielder Harry Forrester as Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha finds it difficult to offload the out-of-favour pair.(Daily Record)

Midfielder Andy Halliday, who was sent on loan to Gabala this summer, was voted man of match as the Azerbaijani outfit reached the third round of Europa League qualifying by beating Poland's Jagiellonia Bialystock. (Daily Record)

Sunderland have opened talks with Aston Villa over bringing 30-year-old Scotland striker Ross McCormack to the club on a season-long loan. (Daily Mail)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says he has not been putting pressure on Louis Moult, who was subject of a failed bid by Aberdeen, to sign a new contract but that talks are ongoing with the striker. (The Herald)

Airdrieonians director of football Gordon Dalziel has conceded that the League One club do not have any money to land a head coach and new players, unless they are willing to work for free, having been plunged into turmoil when majority­ shareholder Tom Wotherspoon stepped down as chairman last month and dramatically reduced his funding.(The Scotsman)

Former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson has been made bankrupt with debts of more than £1.4m after failing to settle large bills thought to be owed to the taxman. (The Herald)

Kari Anderson, the veteran Iceland defender who has returned to Aberdeen from Omonia Nicosia, says the Pittodrie club are more professional than they were five years ago.(Daily Record)

Dundalk midfielder Stephen O'Donnell, who came through the Arsenal youth system with Nicklas Bendtner, thinks Wednesday's Champions League qualifier against Celtic will bring out the best in the Rosenborg striker. (The Scotsman)

Scotland midfielder Jo Love has vowed to take revenge on Spain for a last-minute Euro 2013 defeat when the sides meet on Wednesday at the Women's Euro 2017 finals.(Daily Record)

Loose forward David Denton, the 27-year-old who has not played for Scotland since last summer's tour to Japan, hopes his switch from Bath to Worcester­ Warriors will earn him a recall to the international squad.(The Scotsman)