BBC Sport - Junior highlights from opening day of NI youth tournament
Junior highlights from opening day of Super Cup NI
Highlights from Monday's Junior Section for Under-15 teams at the Super Cup NI.
Plymouth Argyle proved too strong for County Tyrone, securing a 2-0 win, while County Armagh held Rangers to a 1-1 in front of a good crowd at the Coleraine Showgrounds.
