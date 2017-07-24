BBC Sport - Antrim boys too strong for Newcastle United in Super Cup NI
Antrim boys too strong for Newcastle United
- From the section Football
County Antrim run out impressive 3-1 winners over Newcastle United in the Premier Section of the Super Cup NI.
The section is for Under-17s in the international youth football tournament which is staged annually in Northern Ireland.
Antrim are previous winners having lifted the Premier trophy in 2015.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired