BBC Sport - Antrim boys too strong for Newcastle United in Super Cup NI

Antrim boys too strong for Newcastle United

County Antrim run out impressive 3-1 winners over Newcastle United in the Premier Section of the Super Cup NI.

The section is for Under-17s in the international youth football tournament which is staged annually in Northern Ireland.

Antrim are previous winners having lifted the Premier trophy in 2015.

