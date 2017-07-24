Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd striker wants to create his own history at Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku has scored twice since joining Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku says he wants to 'create his own history' at Manchester United.

The Belgium striker joined the Red Devils for £75m earlier this month, after scoring 25 Premier League goals for Everton last season.

The 24-year-old, one of only five players to score 50 Premier League goals before his 23rd birthday, said: "I can't say I'm the complete package.

"There is a lot of work to be done and I'm delighted that there is as it means I can become even better than I am."

Lukaku's move to United means he is reunited with Jose Mourinho, who was manager of Chelsea when they sold the forward to Everton for £28m in July 2014.

Last week, Mourinho was asked to compare Lukaku to Didier Drogba, who scored 157 goals in 341 appearances during his first spell at Chelsea, winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The Portuguese said: "I don't compare, I don't compare at all. One has his history and one is still in the beginning of his history."

Lukaku said he and Drogba were "totally different players".

He told BBC Sport: "Drogba is more of a hold-up player, a target man. I prefer to have ball to feet and run in behind.

"I'm Romelu Lukaku, I want to create my own history."