Federico Bernardeschi: Juventus sign Fiorentina forward for £35m

Federico Bernardeschi made his debut for Italy against Spain in May 2016

Juventus have signed Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi on a five-year deal for £35m.

The 23-year-old, who scored 11 league goals last season, has spent three years in Florence.

Bernardeschi, who has nine senior Italy caps, impressed during this summer's European Under-21 Championship, and Juve described him as one of Europe's "most promising attacking talents".

Juve are looking to win the league title for the seventh successive year.

Prior to Bernardeschi's signing, they had already recruited Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Medhi Benatia and Douglas Costa.

Bernardeschi is now expected to travel to the United States, where Juventus are on a pre-season tour.